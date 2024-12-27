'AITA for not letting my husband go out with his friend on Christmas night?' 'He does this every year.'

You said it yourself, you weren't clear. How are you upset at him for not knowing what you didn't communicate? On the flip side you did know that the meeting would take place the evening of Christmas because it historically always had. You had no reason to believe anything had changed in terms of his tradition.

Does he know how you feel about it? The fact that he feels he needs to ask you permission for a few hours of seeing his friends that he only has access to once a year when you already had him all day is selfish on your part. A chosen family is still family it would be nice if you could see it that way for his sake too.

Disastrous-Nail-640 said: