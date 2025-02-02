Woman's infertile MIL suggests that they 'share her twins,' suggests she should raise one. AITA? + UPDATE

"AITA for not letting my infertile MIL be a part of my twin's birth?"

Okay, so this is a bit complicated, but hear me out. I (29F) am married to my husband (30M), and we’ve been trying for a baby for about 3 years. After a long, emotional journey, we finally found out that we’re having twins! My husband and I were ecstatic, and we immediately started planning everything for the arrival of our little ones.

Now, here’s where the problem started: my mother-in-law (46F) has been struggling with infertility for over a decade. She’s openly talked about it for years, and although I sympathize with her pain, she’s always been kind of... aggressive about it. I’ve tried to support her, but there’s only so much I can do. Anyway, when I announced that I was pregnant with twins, she completely lost it.