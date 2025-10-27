'AITA for not letting a man borrow my clothes after he came to my place after a Halloween party?'

I told him no, I don't know him well enough and wasn’t comfortable with that. He asked if I at least had a blanket. I found one of my roommate's blankets in a closet, but it was too small for him since he was tall, and I said I was sorry, it’s the best I could do. He fell asleep on the couch, and I went to bed.

My older brother came to pick me up for breakfast, and he saw the guy sleeping on the couch and asked why a half naked dude was sleeping under a baby blanket. In the car, I told him what happened. Instead of getting mad at the guy for showing up barely dressed he instead got mad at me, saying I had about 30 opportunities to be a good person and I blew it.