Man bans MIL from house after she destroys his Millennium Falcon Lego set 'for his own good.' AITA?

I (38M) live with my wife (37F) and my seven year old son. I work as an engineer and my wife is a senior supervisor at a law firm. I have always loved Legos since I was a kid, and sure, it's kind of childish but it makes me happy so I've kept it as a consistent hobby throughout my adult life.
In 2024 I spent months building the Millennium Falcon with my son. It's me and my son's pride and joy and I often show guests who come over. My wife doesn't really get the hype but doesn't mind either.
In early March my wife's parents came over for a week to spend time with us. As I usually do with guests, I asked them if they would like to see my Lego collection. They agreed, and I showed both her father and mother my Millennium Falcon.
Her father was amazed at the time it took to build my sizable collection, but her mother said that it was a waste of time and that I should focus on being a real man and move up the corporate ladder.
I laughed it off because she's pretty old and I figured she just held very old fashioned beliefs. We left the room and nobody really mentioned it for a few hours, but at dinner her mother said out of nowhere that I should give up on all this Lego "nonsense" and be a real man.
We ignored this and moved on, but you could see in her expression that she was not happy. Nobody said anything about it for the rest of their stay, and all seemed well the morning they left.
They left at 3AM to catch a flight, and we waved them off. I went back to bed but the next morning awoke to find my Millennium Falcon smashed to pieces with a note from my wife's mother calmly saying that this was for my own good so that I can be a real man and focus on what matters.
It turns out she had quietly destroyed it in the night and left in the morning. Me and especially my son were very upset. I called her in the morning but she refused to apologize.
I said that until she apologized they would not be coming back again. My wife is not happy with my decision on this matter and honestly I'm starting to wonder if I overreacted. Did I go overboard or am I in the right?
Actually, your wife is the AH in this situation. Instead of being 'not happy with my decision' she should have had your back and kicked her mom's ass (verbally). You, "If my mom smashed up all your makeup, because she didn't like you wearing it, how would you feel?"
I'm disappointed in your wife. What her mom did was beyond rude and she should have been the first to go off on her. Your MIL overstepped big time. Your wife understepped big time.
She ruined something you and your son did together! Regardless of her feelings about you- she actively did something that hurt her grandchild. That right there is grounds to not allow her in your home or have a relationship with your child.
Your wife needs to think of how disrespected you were as an entire family unit. If she doesn’t back you up with this then you have some serious issues. Good luck dude. NTA.
That set takes 18 hours to build or more. It’s a gigantic set. I’d ban that monster too. What an absolute villain.
Respecting someone else’s property is common decency. You and your son invested time and interest in a hobby that brings you joy. That is just as (if not more) important as increasing your earning potential. When your son is an adult he will retain memories of the time you spent together.
NTA. It just shows your MIL does not care about you or your son at all. That's a horrible person to be around, and even a worse grandmother. She needs to be aware of how her actions made a negative impact on her grandchild and you.
This is not just something for you, but something both you and your son enjoy. It doesn't matter if she thinks it's childish or a waste of time, it's how you've been bonding with your son.
No, you didn't overreact. Your MIL is a controlling psychopath. You don't need her in your lives. If your wife thinks her mom's behavior was acceptable, then you also have a wife problem.
If your parents destroyed something worth nearly $1000 that belonged to your wife and refused to apologize and you blew it off... I wonder what your wife would think? NTA.
NTA. What kind of "Grandma" does that? I get it's mostly yours, but your son helped and had pride in it. She needs help, hopefully your wife will understand your decision that an apology is necessary. TBH, I don't even think I could accept an apology for something like literally destroying my property because of a "you need to grow up" lesson.
NTA. Hopefully you can rebuild it. If not send her a bill for a replacement. Lego is a healthy hobby that you enjoy quality time with your son doing. Your MIL is awful.
I'd be super vindictive. Post a photo with the broken set, post a photo of the note, post a paragraph outlining how unhinged your MIL is and how upset your son is. State that she must be on the hinge of needing care or a health check as she's so unhinged.
Let everyone know why she isn't allowed back over to your house as she has little to no care about you or your son. NTA. Your wife is an idiot too. imagine if your mother did stuff like that to her... oh wait she wouldn't because she probably isn't unhinged like that.
Absolutely NTA. Your MIL is a horrible person. Signed, boomer woman. Age 69.
Man I built it myself last year too and that's some disrespectful, nasty bullying she pulled. Imagine walking into her garden, ripping out and stamping on every single plant or flower she carefully planted and telling her only children like flowers. What is wrong with this woman...
Especially knowing you did it with your son. Also have to agree that you have a wife problem too, she really seems to not give a damn about you having a hobby, bonding with your son and above all taking such disrespect in your own house NTA.