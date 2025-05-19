Man bans MIL from house after she destroys his Millennium Falcon Lego set 'for his own good.' AITA?

Her father was amazed at the time it took to build my sizable collection, but her mother said that it was a waste of time and that I should focus on being a real man and move up the corporate ladder.

I laughed it off because she's pretty old and I figured she just held very old fashioned beliefs. We left the room and nobody really mentioned it for a few hours, but at dinner her mother said out of nowhere that I should give up on all this Lego "nonsense" and be a real man.

We ignored this and moved on, but you could see in her expression that she was not happy. Nobody said anything about it for the rest of their stay, and all seemed well the morning they left.