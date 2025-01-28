'AITA for not letting my mother in law stay the night at our house right after I give birth?'

I told my mom first, explaining family is welcome to visit all day and into the evening, but I wanted the first few nights to bond as a family and adjust without overnight guests. This is our first (and likely only) baby, and I want to treasure those moments.

I also explained that while I appreciate people wanting to help, having guests—even well-meaning ones—can be overwhelming. I have a lot of social anxiety/a low social battery and expect to feel exhausted and vulnerable after birth.

Not to mention both our mother’s have no problem telling us what we are doing wrong and how we should be doing things. (My mom to me and his mom to him). I suspect it might be hard having people over all day when I am that tired and emotionally vulnerable right after giving birth.