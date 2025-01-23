'AITA for not letting my mother-in-law take my son out of my arms?' 'I just pushed her hands away.'

"AITA for not letting my mother-in-law take my son out of my arms?"

My husband is the only boy in his family of 7 and he was always really the “man of the house." When we got together, we moved very fast. We moved in together, got married, and pregnant with our baby within the first year and a half of our relationship so I never really got close to his family but we got along well...

(So I thought) up until we agreed to stop paying his mom's bills. We were paying them so she could get on her feet but with the baby coming we just thought it wasn’t very smart of us to continuing using a good portion of our money/savings on his moms rent/bills, we could be putting that towards our baby and his future.