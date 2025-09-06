'AITA for not letting my affair child meet her bio grandparents after they called me a 'home wrecker'?'

My daughters aunts and uncles ended up going NC with their parents and their brother ( my daughters BIO dad) after they tried multiple times to invite themselves to their house when ever my daughters aunts and uncles had her for a sleepover or just to get a glimpse of her and take pictures to SEND THEM to her son and daughter in law, for what reason? I have no idea.

My daughter is currently 17 and she KNOWS that she has a half sibling who has down syndrome and that she is an affair child. She has a good relationship with her cousins, aunts and her "half siblings"( my other kids from my husband).