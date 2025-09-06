'AITA for not letting my affair child meet her bio grandparents after they called me a 'home wrecker'?'

I had an affair with a married man, I had no idea that he was married but once i found out it took some time for me to cut it off ( 2 days) because i was looking for a way to end it without ME getting the blame from my parent.
I was pregnant and by that time it was too late to abort my daughter, I came to find out that his wife was also pregnant and about to give birth in a couple of weeks, i told her and she cursed me out and told me to leave her husband alone even though that's what I planned on doing.
I was able to find his parents contact info and messaged them asking if they wanted a relationship with their grandchild and telling them about the affair etc. i felt that there was no need for my daughter to be deprived of having grandparents because her father lied.
His parents demanded a paternity test and when it was revealed that their son was the father they ended up calling me a home wrecker and other degrading words, they called MY daughter a bastard and said that she wouldn't be apart of their family.
They compared my daughter to their daughter in laws soon to be born child and said that they wanted a real grandchild, fast forward, their "real" grandchild ends up having down syndrome, my daughters fathers siblings came to find out through their parents that i had a child and wanted to be apart of her life.
It turns out that their SIL ( my daughters fathers wife) was a "daughter in law from hell" and that they did not like her behavior, that she was rude, bigoted, etc. I agreed to let them have a relationship with my daughter as she was their kids' cousins. I ended up meeting my current husband and together we have 4 kids.
My daughters aunts and uncles ended up going NC with their parents and their brother ( my daughters BIO dad) after they tried multiple times to invite themselves to their house when ever my daughters aunts and uncles had her for a sleepover or just to get a glimpse of her and take pictures to SEND THEM to her son and daughter in law, for what reason? I have no idea.
My daughter is currently 17 and she KNOWS that she has a half sibling who has down syndrome and that she is an affair child. She has a good relationship with her cousins, aunts and her "half siblings"( my other kids from my husband).
My in-laws sent me a message that they were going for "grandparent rights" and that my daughter's biological father and his wife were going to court to get some kind of custody of MY daughter. Mind you, my daughter has NEVER once met them and refuses to meet them. AITA??
SummerTimeRedSea said:
She is 17. They won't do anything lol
OP responded:
he wants to claim "parental alienation" and that he had "no idea he had a child"
AnEmuOnAcid said:
I hope they do take you to court. The judge will laugh in their faces and you'll walk out of there with 17 years worth of back child support. NTA.
door-stool said:
of course not. Let them go to court and make up BS threats. You have done very well!
Setsuna00XN said:
By the time this even goes to court she's gonna be 18. I wouldn't worry about it. But, you might want to go after the father for 18 years of back child support. He owes you that for sure. NTA.
And Dana07620 said:
If this is the US, she won't get them. "Grandparents' rights" do not apply to people who've never been involved with their grandchild. They clearly haven't been to a lawyer about this. A lawyer would tell them that they don't qualify for them. They're just trying to rattle you. Don't let them. Google it for yourself and you'll see.
If your daughter doesn't want to meet them that's all you need to be concerned about. NTA.