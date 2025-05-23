'AITA for not letting my BF bring his mom to my birthday dinner?' UPDATED

Are you sure you want to go on with this ? I mean.. you will “never take care of him like she does” . He is 28, he doesn’t need someone to take care of him. Next thing you know, she will be moving in with you to take care of him and manage your household. Run. :)

She later shared this update:

So after reading the advice you guys gave me I’ve decided to break up with him.I called him and let him knew that things aren’t going to workout.He cried and I felt sad but I had to let him go. Now he keeps blowing up my phone. I BLOCKED HIM!