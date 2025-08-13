'AITA for not letting my bridesmaid wear a white dress to the reception?' UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my bridesmaid wear a white dress to the reception/dance?"

I (F28) am getting married in June to the love of my life - I am so excited. I have 3 stunning bridesmaids, but one of them has been VERY picky when it comes to the bridesmaid dresses. Let's call her El.

I told them they can choose whatever style of top that they want so that they can feel comfortable, just as long as they are all the same fabric, have the same skirt style, and the same colour - black. I will be paying for their dresses.

I choose black for 4 reasons: 1.) No one can see if they get dirty. 2.) Black will be a flattering color on all 3 ladies, it will compliment their skin tones very well. 3.) They can easily alter the dresses after and continue to wear them for other events. 4.) Both fiance and I LOVE BLACK.