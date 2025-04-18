'AITA for not letting my brother bring a plus one to my wedding since she's not his GF?'

I've been a virtual stranger in someone else's wedding photos myself. It's uncomfortable, and I still feel bad for the badgered brides. And a mortgage?!?! No, just freakin no.

DLCMotroni said:

So now your brother, mother and mom bf have all made it about brother not being there because he can't bring his friend that nobody knows. Got it. Obviously your brother is respected more than you in this family. Instead of going to your wedding, they should hang out together with bro's "friend" instead since she seems to be the important one. NTA Congrats on the wedding and good luck!

newtonhoennikker said: