'AITA not letting my brother bring his GF to Christmas after what happened at Thanksgiving?'

Jake texted me yesterday saying I'm being unfair and "punishing Melissa for caring about education" and if she's not welcome then he's not coming. My husband says I should just let it go for the sake of family peace but I don't want another holiday feeling uncomfortable in my own parents' house. AITA for not wanting her there?

This is what people had to say to OP:

Then-Life-5557 said:

NTA she met your family for the first time and literally decided to insult your moms cooking and condescend a meal she was invited to. She’s a rude guest and your brother is being a push over

Aggressive-Pass7181 said: