'AITA for not letting my ex or his GF (former affair partner) see my baby?'

"AITA For Not Letting My Ex or His GF See My Baby?"

My ex and I haven’t gotten along since we divorced four years ago. He has created fake pages to stalk me, called CPS on me, attempted to get my now husband to leave me before we ever got married, and put our child at risk. The list goes on but I won’t name everything. His girlfriend has been around since before we got divorced and before anyone asks, yes they did have an affair.

Fast forward to now, our child is in second grade and spends time with their dad and his girlfriend during breaks. I recently got remarried and had a new baby. I don’t want my baby around my ex and his girlfriend or to even see them for obvious reasons.