'AITA for not letting my ex move in with me when she is trying to leave her controlling husband?'

I told my sister she is free to invite my ex to live with her. My sister said that is impractical (my sister lives a couple of states away). I am not letting my ex move in. My sister suggested I could give her money for her own place because I can afford it.

I told my sister she is free to give her money. But, I am not giving my hard-earned money to a person that owes me more than $10,000 in unpaid child support.

Status_Side_3338

I think you said all the right things. Your sister can offer housing and money if she likes.

You are not obligated. Especially if she neglected your son and chose her new husband over him.