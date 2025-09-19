"AITA for not letting my ex's husband take our kids out for the day when he requests it?"

My ex (36f) and I (36m) had two kids (10f and 8m) together before our relationship ended 7 years ago. I have primary custody. She has visitation that sometimes is supervised and other times is not. My ex is mentally ill and has trouble taking care of our kids which is why this is the arrangement.

The sometimes supervised sometimes not depends on our custody evaluations and if I notice something off and need to file to return to supervised sooner. Right now she has non-supervised visitation.

My ex got married a year and a half ago. My kids have met her husband and spent time with him during their mom's visitation. He's not someone they are attached to and they do not have the kind of relationship where they want to see him more. It has come up because their mom asked.