'AITA for stopping my friend from proposing to his GF at a wedding and 'ruining the surprise'?'

I reached out to Ben, glad that we could meet again. After a few convos, he told me how he still remained in contact with Kristi during college, and how they made up after the breakup resulting in a "really strong friendship." Anyway, apparently he started dating one of Kristi's close friends in college, and thought it would be cute to propose to her during Kristi's wedding.

This was because the wedding would take place in Hawaii at an extremely expensive venue, and he wanted to get one of the professional photographers at Kristi's wedding to take a photo of him proposing. To be honest, I was okay with this initially since prices are pretty high nowadays, and if they were really as close as he made it out to be, then who could object to a double proposal?