'AITA for not letting my friend walk with her husband in our wedding?'

"Am I in the wrong for not letting my friend walk with her husband in our wedding?"

I’ll do my best to keep this short. My fiancé (Mike) and I are getting married next year, and have asked most of our wedding party to stand up. Mike chose one of his friends from high school (Tim) to be his Best Man.

Last August, Mike and I were Best Man and Maid of Honor in Tim’s wedding. I was not originally MOH in this wedding, Tim’s wife (Heather) had a falling out with her original MOH, and I was next in line to step in.

Context for later: their wedding had 3 bridesmaids and 3 groomsmen, all of who were couples and paired with their SO. Originally it was not this way, but once her MOH stepped out, things shifted and she added one of the groomsmen’s fiancé into the party so it all lined up.