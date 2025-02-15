'AITA for not letting my husband 'parent' our unborn child based on knowledge from FB groups?'

I have been working with FTP and their newborns for over 10 years. Nothing about this pregnancy has been "off" or "different" it's everything I expected it to be, you don't spend time around pregnant/laboring mom's for 10 years and not know what to expect.

He seems to be very nervous about things, I do what I can to quell his fears, and I think I've done a really really good job at keeping hormones in check. Until.

He came to me yesterday and said he is concerned about me not breastfeeding. He has brought this up before, we've talked about this numerous times. I have calmly explained my reasons, and he said he understood and he'd try to get on board with it. But apparently he can't.