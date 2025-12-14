'AITA for not letting my in-laws call my son by a different name than what my husband and I gave him??'

Well 6 months later the favorite uncle suddenly and tragically died, everyone was devastated. Soon after this time my MIL decided without asking us, she was going to call our son by his middle name to honor my husbands uncle.

She also told everyone in the family to call him by his middle name too since he was the one who gave us the idea, and since he was born on his birthday. We asked her not to and she ignored us and told us that it’s important to honor this uncle.

We finally sat down with her and explained to her how disrespectful it was to us to ignore us and rename our kid while telling everyone else to call him that too, and that it needed to stop immediately.