'AITA for not letting my sister and her newborn baby move in after she stole money from me?'

A couple day’s after thanksgiving the bank notifies me that the check bounced because it had already been deposited into an account so my account went into the negatives because remember they let me have the cash before the check cleared! (I didn’t know any better and never thought my sister would screw me over) I called her and texted her and she had me blocked.

Then we also found out that she stole cash that we had in the house before she moved. After that my boyfriend and I decided that we would never let anyone else move in with us. We liked our privacy way too much and this was just a horrible experience.