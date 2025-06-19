'AITA for not letting my roommate’s BF sleep over after what he did to my pizza?'

Okay so this might sound petty at first but please just hear me out. I (24F) live with my roommate, "Jenna" (23F). We’ve been living together for about 7 months and it’s mostly been fine. We split groceries, do our own laundry, normal roommate stuff.
Now, Jenna has this boyfriend, let’s call him Kyle (because of course his name is Kyle). Kyle basically lives here 4 nights a week even though he doesn’t pay rent. He drinks our milk, hogs the bathroom, and one time he used MY towel (yes I knew it was mine because it had a tiny pink bleach stain from my skincare stuff). Gross.
Anyway… last Friday night I got home from a long shift, like one of those days where you fantasize about food more than sleep. I had this glorious leftover deep-dish pepperoni pizza waiting for me in the fridge. I had been thinking about it since 2pm. Like borderline romantic thoughts. I open the fridge… it’s gone.
Not a slice. Not a crumb. Not even the little garlic sauce I left next to it. Guess who ate it? KYLE.
When I confronted Jenna, she laughed. Laughed. She said, “Oh my god, chill. It’s just pizza.” I said, “He doesn’t even live here! Why is he eating my food?” She told me I was overreacting and that it was "just a mistake" because I didn’t put my name on it. I mean… what? What is this, kindergarten? Do I need to label everything now?
So I told her, “Fine. Then Kyle’s not allowed to sleep over here anymore until he buys me a new pizza AND replaces the oat milk he’s been chugging like it’s protein shake.” She lost it. Said I was being controlling and that it wasn’t “my place” to tell her who can come over.
I told her this isn’t about who comes over, it’s about what he does when he’s here. He treats the place like his own personal bachelor pad and I’m over it. Now she’s barely talking to me and making passive-aggressive comments about how “some people can’t share.” So AITA for laying down the no-Kyle rule until he respects my fridge and my oat milk?
Also, side note: I DID get myself a new pizza. I wrote "DO NOT TOUCH" on it with a Sharpie. If he eats this one too, I swear I’m installing a camera in the kitchen. Be honest, am I being petty or is Kyle just a pizza-stealing bathroom-hogging menace?
Melodic-Skin9045 said:
NTA. Call your landlord and make a complaint. Guarantee his is not allowed to be there that often. I would also stop buying food and just eat all of hers.
StealthyThings said:
NTA. When did sharing groceries become a thing with roommates? I only ever had roommates that I’d share condiments with. Like whoever used the last of the ketchup better get ketchup stuff. Not full on sharing normal food.
Impressive_Drama_377 said:
It sounds like Jenna is just as big of an asshole as her pizza stealing freeloading asshat Kyle. Stop buying groceries and start behaving like Kyle, just eat the food that Jenna buys and if she complains just tell her to chill tf out and stop being controlling. NTA!
Trick-Tonight2119 said:
He lives in the apartment that you pay 50% of the rent on, he uses your things, he takes up your safe space, he eats your food, and you haven't informed your landlord so he can do the dirty work of kicking him out?
Paula_Intermountain said:
Sharing is done by mutual agreement. Taking isn’t sharing. It’s stealing. Huge difference! You shouldn’t have to put your name on stuff. If he didn’t buy it or cook it, it isn’t his to take. Simple kindergarten etiquette!
Silver_Sky00 said:
Don't split groceries anymore. Assign shelves on the fridge and hang a LOONG taped together sign that hides your shelf, put your stuff behind the sign, the sign says your name So and sos shelf. A mini fridge for your room would be awesome.