'AITA for not letting my roommate’s BF sleep over after what he did to my pizza?'

"AITA for not letting my roommate’s boyfriend sleep over after what he did to my pizza?"

Okay so this might sound petty at first but please just hear me out. I (24F) live with my roommate, "Jenna" (23F). We’ve been living together for about 7 months and it’s mostly been fine. We split groceries, do our own laundry, normal roommate stuff.

Now, Jenna has this boyfriend, let’s call him Kyle (because of course his name is Kyle). Kyle basically lives here 4 nights a week even though he doesn’t pay rent. He drinks our milk, hogs the bathroom, and one time he used MY towel (yes I knew it was mine because it had a tiny pink bleach stain from my skincare stuff). Gross.