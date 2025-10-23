'AITA for not letting my sister bring her breastfeeding baby to my child-free wedding?'

She also said she’d leave if the baby got fussy. The problem is, if I make one exception, it becomes everyone’s problem. I have cousins who already asked if their kids could come and I said no. If they see a baby there, it’ll be a mess.

I told A, I completely understand her situation, but she might have to skip the ceremony if it’s too hard to be away from the baby, or come to just the reception once the baby’s asleep and her husband can stay home. She didn’t like that. She said I’m “punishing” her for being a mom and making her choose between family and her child.