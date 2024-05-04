'AITA for not letting my sister stay with me during her divorce and calling the cops on her?' UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my sister stay at my house during her divorce since I’m out of the country…and then calling the cops on her when ahe broke into my house?"

So, I have two elderly parents I don’t talk to (they did not raise me). A lot of family drama, and I’m the youngest of 8 children, all of whom I don’t talk to aside from my sister who is closest to me in age.

I have been an engineer for 20+ years and have never really put down roots. I own a century home that I’ve been restoring the last ten years, but it sits vacant for months at a time while I’m abroad, last yeat I took a job in Kuwait and won’t be back until next year. The only ones allowed in the house are my son and my neighbor both of whom watch over my house for me while I’m gone.