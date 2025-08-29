'AITA for not letting my sister's step-kids stay with me while they're homeless?'

While she was out there were more incidents of property damage but the ex was smart enough to cover her tracks. Then she did get arrested again for going after the kids while my sister was alone with them. The kids wanted their mom and it became a big mess and she physically went after my sister. Charges were pressed again but yet again she was released while waiting for the court date.

After many months of all this my sister and BIL were evicted by their landlord. They were not able to secure another place in time which led them to homelessness. The ex had her original court date and she was fined for the damage caused but no jail time and things are still up in the air about the second proven incident.