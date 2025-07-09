"AITA for not letting my neighbor's kids use my pool without an adult, even if they 'just wanna cool off?'"

Later their mom came by and was mad. Said I’m being “unneighborly” and “ruining their summer.” Basically said I should let them swim freely since they "know how." Felt super awkward. So… AITA for sticking to my rule about no unsupervised kids in the pool?

Schezzi wrote:

NTA. Kid drowns in your pool - you're liable. Mom wants to complain, then she should come supervise. Not your job to be babysitter or lifesaver.

OP responded:

Yep, exactly! not here to be a lifeguard or babysitter for free. They want pool time, they need an adult there. Simple.

Embarrassed_Scar2783 wrote:

The audacity of this woman. NTA. She’d be the first to sue you if they got hurt or drowned.

Sucks that you let them in the first place but it’s your prerogative to change your mind in accounting for their safety.