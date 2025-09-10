"AITA for not letting our neighbors use our driveway?' 'They're conjoined.'

We wanted to be good neighbors, but they don’t seem to return the favor. They keep to themselves, don’t say hi, and won’t even wave back if you greet them. After a while, that rubbed us the wrong way, especially since they expect us to restrict how we use our own property for their convenience. The least they could have done is bake us some cookies when we moved in or something, right?

The final straw came recently when my wife got some pretty nasty looks from the mom. That was enough for her. She now wants to park however she pleases, regardless of whether it inconveniences them. Personally, I could take it or leave it, but at this point, who am I to argue. Happy wife, happy life.