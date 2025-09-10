"AITA for not letting our neighbors use our driveway?' 'They're conjoined.'

My wife and I bought a house in April. The property sits on about a third of an acre, which is almost unheard of in our Los Angeles suburb and one of the main things that drew us to it. 2,000 square feet of the property is a long driveway since the house is set far back from the street. The driveway even has a fork with a planter and tree in the middle, so you can pull in, circle around, and drive back out.
Our driveway is conjoined with our neighbor’s. To be clear, they can reach the street using only their own property. They don’t need to touch ours at all. The problem is that their lot is small, and their driveway is really narrow where it meets the street. It is just wide enough for one car.
It widens by their two car garage, but because they park one car behind the other, whoever is blocked in usually cuts across our driveway instead of shuffling cars around.
Apparently (from what we heard from other neighbors who have actually gotten to know us), is that the house was vacant for a few years after some elderly parents passed and the kids could not decide what to do with the lot. So clearly, our new neighbors got used to having an extra driveway to use.
When we first moved in, I honestly didn’t mind much, but my wife wasn’t comfortable with it. We tried to be neighborly by mostly parking on the forked side so they could continue using the shortcut.
Sometimes my wife just parks straight in without thinking about it. When that happens, the neighbor has actually come over to our door asking us to move, saying we’re “blocking them in." One time, I even answered one of our camera doorbell and made him wait as I was in the restroom. In the time he waited, he could have moved the cars!
We wanted to be good neighbors, but they don’t seem to return the favor. They keep to themselves, don’t say hi, and won’t even wave back if you greet them. After a while, that rubbed us the wrong way, especially since they expect us to restrict how we use our own property for their convenience. The least they could have done is bake us some cookies when we moved in or something, right?
The final straw came recently when my wife got some pretty nasty looks from the mom. That was enough for her. She now wants to park however she pleases, regardless of whether it inconveniences them. Personally, I could take it or leave it, but at this point, who am I to argue. Happy wife, happy life.
Are we the aholes for parking in our own driveway in a way that forces our neighbors to finally figure out their own parking situation after a decade of cutting through ours?
Particular-Try5584 said:
NTA. Park however you please. It’s your land. Just make sure are well on your own surveyed, titled lot. But if you want to ramp down the hostilities… politely just say “We are aware you are struggling to fit on your own block, but I wanted you to be aware… legally this section is ours, and surveyed as such when we bought the land.
Ideally we can all get along here, and we need to be able to just park some times. I know it’s a squeeze, but this is why we bought this land, so we could be able to use it as we pleased." If they want to get nasty the alternative is “Good fences make great neighbors!" Do they want a FENCE down that line??!
TrainerHonest2695 said:
NTA at all. They’re not even being civil about anything, let alone grateful or gracious. Sorry, but you bought and are paying for the use of your whole property, and it’s not a public right-of-way. If you’re feeling petty, buy a crappy used car and leave it parked in their way permanently. Oh, dear, sorry, it’s my new “project” and I plan to work on it sometime…
Kate2205 said:
NTA. The moment they rong the doorbell to get your car moved was the moment were I would have put my foot down. No more use of the driveway for this entiteld people. Park your car, build a fence or place big rocks. But no more use of your driveway for them.
Otherwise-Topic-1791 said:
NTA. May I suggest decorative boulders along your side of the property line 3 feet apart.
EwwDavvidd said:
NTA. They are technically trespassing by using your driveway. However, I would suggest having a conversation with them about the situation and see if you can come to an agreement or compromise. It's in their best interest to work with you. You have something they want.
Clean_Permit_3791 said:
NTA, they shouldn’t be driving across your land. When they say you’re blocking them in - I would say “no I’m not. I don’t own that car” and point to the one on their driveway. Can you put up a wall or some planters along your drive to stop them doing it? If it really bothers them they could park better or open their driveway up more.