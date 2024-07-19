'AITA for not letting my nephew use my camper van so he can have his own room?' UPDATED

So I don't trust them not to take it if they can get in my back yard. My house also has cameras, and my sister and BIL are aware of them now. They say I'm TA because I only use the camper a few times a year, and they need it now. But I worry that they wouldn't want to give it back, much less return it in the same condition.

I firmly believe I'm in the right. But with my parents and sister constantly breathing down my neck, I thought I'd come here for an unbiased opinion. AITA for not lending them the camper?

Info: I did suggest they get my nephew a tent. But they shot that idea down and called a tent temporary. If anything that just felt like another red flag to me.

Our parents do not live close anymore. They moved several states away to retire a few years ago.