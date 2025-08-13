'AITA for not letting my niece be a bridesmaid?' UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my niece be a bridesmaid?"

Me (21f) and my fiancé (25m) are getting married in 2 years. We’ve been together for a few years and have a baby together. So when we proposed I immediately said yes and started to plan straight away.

I have a vision for my wedding and cannot wait for it to come to life. I’m planning to have a summer wedding, and the numbers to be matching, groomsmen to bridesmaid.

I asked my big sis, my 2 SILs, Aunt and best friend to be my bridesmaids as soon as. They all said yes. But here’s the thing, my older sister was not happy about her stepdaughter not being a bridesmaid.