"AITA for not letting my niece play with my son's toys?"

My niece (4f)? She keeps destroying my sons (1m) toys, he has a few ball pit balls that I bought for him and my niece keeps biting holes in them. I had some foam mats that I put in the floor and she would bite pieces of foam off of the mats and leave bite marks in them. She keeps trying to tear the little shape pieces off of his walker and c in those too.

The last time she did this I scolded her and told her to not put her mouth on someone else's toys because that's gross. She ignored me so I raised my voice at her and sent her back to her Mama's work area. I sent her mom a message about her destroying the toys and to please have a talk with her about it.