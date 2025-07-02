'AITA for not letting my niece sew me a dress for a big career moment because she doesn’t do a good job?'

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

matoiryu

NTA. Your sister is giving major “I would let my kid sing to an airplane full of people” energy here.

Ok-CANACHK

"...telling me that I care way too much about my appearance and my image...." So, is this her actually acknowledging her kid's work looks like garbage or what? NTA.

HorseFeathersFur

You need to learn a new term: “Information diet.” Actually, two: “gray rock method.” Don’t give these people any information and they’ll have nothing to harangue you about.