Man refuses estranged parents' request to meet his children on Mother’s Day, after 20 years of no contact. AITA?

"AITA for not letting my parents join us for Mother's Day so they could meet and get to know my kids?"

I (39m) have four children with my wife (37f). My wife nor my kids have ever met my parents or my siblings. I have been no contact for about 20 years now and while that was technically broken by my parents reaching out and me responding.

I sent three replies to their messages and that was it. So this was by no means intended to be a return to contact. However they wanted a relationship with me and with my children. And they asked if we could spend Mother's Day together.

They offered to host or come to mine and my wife's house if we didn't want to travel with the kids. I said no, but they held onto the hope or expectation that I would say yes. I did not. They were contacting me all day yesterday until I went and blocked them.