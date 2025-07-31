'AITA for not letting my partner come on vacation for me?' 'I have adult money.'

He feels I’m being very concrete on this and is frustrated by my lack of willingness to budge on it. I told him its no different than if he wanted to go to NZ to see the LOTR stuff and I tried to plan other non LOTR things on those days where he was wanting to visit Hobbitville or whatever the shire village is called.

I told him if he wants to come he can either do his own thing, follow my itinerary, or just not come at all. I told him honestly I want to go alone. I want to go on this trip because I want to be with someone who I know who will appreciate it as much as I will, which is me. Now he’s upset because he feels like I’m not seeing the big picture and don’t want to spend that time together.