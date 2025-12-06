"AITA for not letting my pregnant ex move into my house or decorate the nursery?"

This past January, I moved across the country to be with my then-girlfriend. In early May, we found out she was pregnant. She is in grad school and the pregnancy was unplanned (she was on the pill).

She had a "freak out", said she was not ready to be a mother, broke up with me, said she was not having the baby, and moved in with her parents. In September, she came back around and said she was keeping the baby and wanted to get back together and work on our relationship.

I had (and still have) no interest in getting back together. A couple of months ago, I demanded a paternity test. She felt some type of way about that request, but eventually agreed to it. It is my kid.