"AITA for not letting the previous owner’s adult children into my house after he died?"

This weekend, 2 people knocked on our door and said they were the previous owner’s children. I answered via our ring camera. They explained that their father had just passed away and that they wanted to come inside to look around and see the house where they grew up.

They were emotional and said they were struggling with the loss. And that this is was the place they had the most memories of and left connected to their father. I felt bad, but I told them no. I explained that I wasn’t comfortable letting people I don’t know into my home, and I didn’t feel safe or prepared to host strangers, regardless of the circumstances. My husband also wasn’t home so I was alone.