'AITA for not letting the previous owner’s adult children into my house after he died?'

This weekend, 2 people knocked on our door and said they were the previous owner’s children. I answered via our ring camera. They explained that their father had just passed away and that they wanted to come inside to look around and see the house where they grew up.
They were emotional and said they were struggling with the loss. And that this is was the place they had the most memories of and left connected to their father. I felt bad, but I told them no. I explained that I wasn’t comfortable letting people I don’t know into my home, and I didn’t feel safe or prepared to host strangers, regardless of the circumstances. My husband also wasn’t home so I was alone.
They didn’t take it well. One of them became visibly upset and the other said they couldn’t believe I would deny them something so small when they had “lost everything.” They lingered on the porch for a bit, clearly angry, before eventually leaving.
About an hour later, another older woman came to my door. She introduced herself as their mother and the previous owner’s widow. She asked again if she and the children could come inside, saying it would help them with closure and that it was “still their home in a way.”
She said they were devastated. At that point, I felt overwhelmed and uncomfortable. I told her again that I was sorry for their loss, but that the answer was still no. She left upset and disappointed. AITA for not letting them in?
kit0000033 said:
This is a common way thieves gain access to houses. NTA.
Legitimate_Myth_3816 said:
I work in fraud and just handled a claim a week or so ago where someone let strangers with a very similar story into their house. The strangers then hit them over the head and robbed them.
Am I saying that's 100% what was happening here? No. Am I saying it would be stupid to let someone into your house just because they have a story that tugs the heartstrings? Yes.
Andagonism said:
NTA. For starters the house will no longer look like how their dad had it, you have different tastes etc, so it would be unrecognizable. Therefore, it's better for them to remember it, how it was, than how it is now. They could have been anyone, from the local thieves, to squatters who never leave.
sundaynz said:
How incredibly entitled of them. You were right not to let 3 perfect strangers into your home.
Ceb18 said:
NTA. We once had people turn up at our house saying that they grew up here. My husband's family has owned the house for a couple of generations so it was literally impossible. There's no way of knowing anyone's intentions.
Wavemanns said:
NTA. People have to realize scammers and thieves have no morals and would use the same story to gain entry. You have no clue as to the veracity of their claims.