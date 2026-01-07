"AITA for not letting my roommate eat my groceries after they forgot their wallet?"

I live with a roommate who came home late and said they had forgotten their wallet at work. They asked if they could just grab some of my food “this one time.” I said no. I don’t like lending food it’s not just money, it’s that I plan my meals and buy specific things for myself.

They got really annoyed and said I was being “petty” and “not a friend.” They ended up ordering takeout but kept sulking for the rest of the night. The next day, they told our other roommate I was being selfish, and now everyone’s giving me side eyes. I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. I’m happy to help in emergencies, but forgetting your wallet isn’t really an emergency. AITA?