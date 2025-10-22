'AITA for not letting my sister borrow my car anymore after she got a ticket and didn’t tell me?'

pesec1 wrote:

Her attitude towards you (not telling you about the ticket, etc.) is choices that she repeatedly makes, not an error. Also, "holding grudge over money" is a cute way of saying "doesn't let me keep taking advantage of her."

HoneyTemporary865 wrote:

NTA. This is a huge risk. Is she on your insurance? if not they may not pay in the event of an accident whether it’s her fault or not. The fact she was speeding in your car shows she is careless.

The fact she didn’t tell you about the ticket is inexcusable. She has become way too comfortable telling you she is taking the car instead of asking.

No is a complete sentence. Mom can let her drive her car since it was a small error. She truly has no respect for you.