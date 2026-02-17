'AITA for not letting my sister bring her BF to my wedding after what he said about my fiancé?'

CatJarmanspants wrote:

Your sister put herself in an impossible position by dating a loudmouth bellend and expecting that she could maintain her normal relationships. That's her problem, not yours. If 'family' is so important both to her and to your parents, she'll have no problem either attending without him, or just dumping him to keep the peace, because, after all, family is so important...

Or is this 'family is important' stuff more of a one-way street? She's asking you to be uncomfortable and to have a bitter taste in your mouth on your wedding day, you're asking her to have a conversation with her boyfriend and to spend one Saturday without him. One of those is a lot more keeping the peace than the other.