'AITA for not letting my sister bring her BF to my wedding after what he said about my fiancé?'

I (29F) am getting married in a few months to my fiancé (31M). We’ve been together for four years, and overall wedding planning has been pretty smooth…except for this issue with my sister (26F). My sister has been dating her boyfriend (27M) for about a year.
From the start, he’s been kind of “brutally honest,” which mostly just translates to him saying rude things and then laughing it off as a joke. I’ve tried to ignore it for her sake. A few weeks ago we had a small family dinner, and somehow the topic of prenups came up. My fiancé and I aren’t getting one, which we’re both comfortable with.
Her boyfriend made a comment along the lines of, “Bold move for a guy marrying into a family where the women usually run the show.” Everyone kind of awkward-laughed, and I asked what he meant. He said, “Well, let’s just hope you don’t clean him out when you get bored.” It got really quiet. My fiancé brushed it off in the moment, but I could tell it bothered him.
Later, he admitted it made him feel like my family sees him as disposable. I was honestly embarrassed and hurt. I texted my sister afterward saying the comment crossed a line and I’d appreciate it if he apologized. She said he was “just joking” and that we’re being too sensitive. Fast forward to now: we’re finalizing the guest list.
It’s a relatively small wedding (around 80 people), and we’re paying for most of it ourselves. I told my sister that because of the tension and the lack of apology, I’m not comfortable having her boyfriend at the wedding. I said she is absolutely invited and I want her there, but I don’t want someone who openly disrespected my fiancé at an event that’s literally celebrating our relationship.
She blew up. She says I’m putting her in an impossible position and that if he’s not invited, she won’t come either. My parents think I should just invite him to “keep the peace,” especially since weddings are about family unity. My fiancé says he’ll support whatever decision I make but admitted he’d rather not have the guy there.
Now I’m second-guessing myself. On one hand, it’s our wedding and I don’t want to feel tense or resentful on the day. On the other, I know excluding him could damage my relationship with my sister long-term. AITA for not inviting him unless he apologizes?
nowaymary wrote:
Mum and Dad, I can't stand this idiot and his presence would ruin my day. I'm just being brutally honest.
OP responded:
I won’t lie, that made me laugh a little. I don’t think I’d word it quite that harshly, but the point about being “brutally honest” back is kind of ironic. I’m just trying to handle it in a way that doesn’t blow everything up even more.
CatJarmanspants wrote:
Your sister put herself in an impossible position by dating a loudmouth bellend and expecting that she could maintain her normal relationships. That's her problem, not yours. If 'family' is so important both to her and to your parents, she'll have no problem either attending without him, or just dumping him to keep the peace, because, after all, family is so important...
Or is this 'family is important' stuff more of a one-way street? She's asking you to be uncomfortable and to have a bitter taste in your mouth on your wedding day, you're asking her to have a conversation with her boyfriend and to spend one Saturday without him. One of those is a lot more keeping the peace than the other.
You could ask her - and your parents - why you and your partner having to lump it is more important that her loudmouth bellend boyfriend of one year having to lump it. They'll either sit there gaping like a landed Cod because they haven't thought about it that hard, or you'll hear some things you won't like, and you can cut the guest list down a bit further.
Personally, I'd go hard - tell her, whether to her face or in writing - that her boyfriend is not welcome at your wedding because he's an unpleasant loudmouth yob who you and your partner dislike intensely. If she chooses to attend your wedding you'll be delighted because you love her very much.
You have to be aware that this could be the end of your relationship with your sister - if someone invited me to their wedding but told me that my wife was very much not invited because they couldn't stand her, I'd not only not attend, but I'd not speak to them again.
On the flip side of that, you need to understand that if she stays with this bellend, it's probably the end of any close relationship you have with her anyway - you don't seriously believe that your husband is going to put up with spending Christmas, or Easter, or family holidays with this arsehole do you?
Your sister started this with her choice. The consequences are for her, not you or your partner. NTA. And if my wife-to-be demanded that we included someone in our wedding who'd been as rude and unpleasant to me as this turd, I'd be rethinking whether I would attend.
adept_mission_4829 wrote:
Since this guy is dating your sister he is according to his own definition dating a woman that "runs the show" and will "clean him out when bored. Actually it is your sister who should be most upset and hurt about his remark. She does not seem to be aware of it. Sad. As for you, you do you. It is your wedding and that guy is an insufferable bully.
Rich-Pirate-4745 wrote:
Say to your parents, whose peace are they worried about? It's your wedding day, what about your peace? How does giving in to your sister's tantrum bring you peace? Ask why they're not concerned with your peace and happiness on your wedding day. Sorry, I hate that give in to keep the peace crap. There's no peace in doing that. NTA. I hope you have a very peaceful wedding without that AH running his mouth.
OP responded:
You’re honestly saying what I’ve been thinking but feeling guilty about. I hate the whole “keep the peace” mindset because it usually just means one person is expected to swallow their feelings. I don’t want drama, but I also don’t want to feel tense at my own wedding wondering what he might say next. I really appreciate you reframing it like that. It helps.
Responsible_Judge007 wrote:
Even if he apologized, I wouldn't invite him. He likes to be brutally honest…so he shouldn’t be surprised of someone’s brutally honest reaction.
NTA.
OP responded:
I get what you’re saying. Part of me does feel like this is just the natural consequence of how he acts. I think I’d at least consider an apology if it felt genuine, but right now it’s hard to picture him even meaning it.