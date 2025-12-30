'AITA for not letting my sister use my late daughter's nursery for her own baby?'

A few months after having their son, my sister found out that Dave was talking to a few different girls online. I never had any clarification if they met up in person or if it was just online, but either way, my sister was absolutely devastated. When she told my mother and I about this, we tried to console her and offer as much help as we could.

However, I was in a college dorm at the time and my mother was living back with her mom (our grandmother) taking care of her health, so there was little we could offer her in terms of leaving him. However, she surprised the both of us by staying with Dave.