'AITA for not letting my sister walk down the aisle in a wedding dress at my wedding?' UPDATED

She said she had been over the whole thing, until her husband started saying it wasn’t fair because HE was jealous he couldn’t provide for her, and eventually complained enough she asked to walk down the aisle for him.

Stacy said she was willing to fully back out of the wedding, and would understand given the heartache she’s given me, but I told her that her husband would be the one without an invite, which she gratefully agreed to.

We talked more in depth on why she was jealous, and she said she regretted being married so early just so our father could be at her wedding. After a few more minutes and both of us crying and forgiving one another, I told her she could always tell me anything, even if it was between her and her husband.