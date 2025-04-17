'AITA for not letting an unknown contractor into my home while I’m not there?' UPDATED

I live in a 2-story condo complex that is managed by an HOA. One lower unit reported some water damage through their outer wall and it was determined to be coming from the upstairs balcony. They inspected and found some rotten framing behind the stucco. The association would like to inspect all of the upstairs units now, of which mine is one.
They sent an email yesterday (Tuesday) saying they’d like a contractor to come inspect and to allow access for the contractor even if we’re not home. I’m not comfortable with someone I’ve never met having access to my home while I’m not there, so I said I’d like the contractor to contact me directly to setup an appointment.
The HOA manager told me that they’d be there this morning (Wednesday) and would like to be able to inspect the balcony. I said I could be there at 9:30 to meet them. The manager said “perfect."
I took time off from work to be out there and was home at 9:15 after taking my son to school. I waited until 11:30, and never saw a contractor even working on one of the other units nearby, so I left and sent an email to the HOA manager that I’d waited 2 hours and no one came by, so please have the contractor contact me directly to setup a definite time to inspect. The manager sent me a reply that said:
“You could make this easier Seth. If you would allow us access. Then you wouldn't have to wait until Joe gets to your unit.”
AITA for not wanting a strange person in my home without me there and for leaving after waiting for 2 hours after our agreed upon time?
ironchef8000 wrote:
I know I’ll get lit up for this, but here goes as a condo owner: When you sign up for community living by buying into a condo, you take the wheat and the chaff. Water leaks are no trifling matter. Water will, without doubt, flow places where you don’t anticipate and certainly don’t want it to be.
Water coming through an outer wall, as you described, can turn into catastrophic damage because that’s only the water that you see. Who knows where it is coming from or how much there is? If water is coming into someone else’s unit, that needs to be fixed immediately.
And I suspect if the roles were reversed, you would not be keen to watch water intrusion and black mold build up on your wall until your upstairs neighbor found a convenient time to be home. This is an emergency. YTA.
OP responded:
This is not an emergency. They found water damage in another unit and they fixed it. They’re now wanting to inspect the rest for preventative measures. If it was an active issue I’d be there as long as it took.
Organic-Date1718 wrote:
NTA. They could have communicated with the contractor that you are wanting an “appointment” or they could have given you their contact information. You are working with them and it isn't a dire, in the moment, kind of an emergency. If there was a fire and they needed immediate entry then I would say you're in the wrong.
I would stand firm on this. Our contractors/workers in my HOA community have done some horrendous things from theft to se-ual harrasment. We also have dogs so I worry about liability and I tell them that I/husband need to be present.
Additional-Tea1521 wrote:
NTA, assuming you have read your bylaws and are not in violation. I would feel uncomfortable with someone in my house when I was not there. I do not have locks on any of my interior doors, and there is no way to make sure that the person who comes in does not do anything else in your house.
If you are gone for work, it also means leaving the house unlocked all day with the hope that only the contractor will go into your unit. You arranged a "perfect" time to be available, according to the manager and waited for 2 hours. It obviously was not an emergency because they did not get there during the "perfect" window of time.
LTK622 wrote:
This is NOT an emergency, it’s an inspection of all the other units that happen to have the same layout as the water-leaking unit, just to ensure there isn’t an invisible problem developing. The property manager probably told you what time the inspections will begin, not what time they’ll reach your unit.
The manager could’ve organized this better, such as asking the contractor to start with your unit, or calling you if the schedule changed, or trying to compute the right appointment time by remembering that your unit won’t be the first unit inspected. They could’ve done their part better. If they try to scold you for not cooperating, you can scold them right back for no-call, no-show. NTA.
UPDATE: I replied to the email with a mix of all of your suggestions, and the HOA manager gave me the contractor’s phone number. I called him and he said that they weren’t planning to inspect my block of units until Friday anyway, so he’d be happy to meet me there at a certain time.
As I posted in one reply, this was NOT an emergency. What could have clarified some info was that the water damage was in a different block of units than mine…ie a different structure. They all follow the same design however, so they want to make sure they don’t all suffer the same fate.
Thanks to those that offered constructive criticism. I’m not so sure about some of you that are willing to let random people into their homes without at least speaking with them on the phone first!
Saritush2319 wrote:
NTA. You asked for an appointment and they didn’t agree. You made yourself immediately available for when they could come and they didn’t pitch. You have offered two compromises and they’re not budging. I would never let a stranger in my home. And will the HOA take responsibility if something is damaged or missing?
Swillshop wrote:
NTA
I was on the board of my condo HOA years ago. There was a bad freeze and at least one burst pipe during a period of time when many of the residents were away.
We needed to inspect all the units for possible burst pipes and leaks. When we did the inspection, we had the inspector, a p-lice officer, and myself go into each unit. We ensured that residents were not at risk for anything improper happening with their belongings. It is true that time is of the essence. But you were prompt in making yourself available at an agreed upon time.
Your board officers don't seem to taking the same level of precautions (as my board did); nor do they seem to be ensuring things happen as committed to. You took time away from work! I don't know if you tried to call the board member or had the ability to call the contractor while you were waiting. I sure would have been calling people after 15 minutes of waiting.
I think you do want to help make things happen quickly, but you are absolutely wise to not trust a board that isn't taking responsibility for ensuring the safety of your belongings when they want access to your unit, nor did anything to ensure that the contractor kept his appointment/you had the means to reach them or the contractor. In your shoes, I would tell your board officer:
"I do understand that this needs to be addressed in a timely manner. I also want to ensure the safety of my belongings. That is why I took time off of work and made myself available as quickly as possible. The inspection would have already been completed had the contractor kept the appointment and/or you had ensured they kept the appointment as scheduled.
I am not going to sacrifice my sense of security because the contractor failed to show as scheduled (with no explanation). Here are the current options for scheduling a time to inspect my unit:
1. You can either give me the contractor's contact information so that I can schedule directly with them. You will be copied on this information, and it will be your responsibility to ensure that the contractor shows up as scheduled.
2. You can agree to accompany the contractor and stay with them while they inspect my unit. You will call me when you enter my unit and let me know when you have left and locked my unit up."
I know first-hand that being a board officer is a volunteer position and generally a thankless task. So it's nice to be as collaborative as possible and appreciative of their time and effort. But your board members CHOSE to take on a fiduciary responsibility - to your HOA community and to you individual owners.
The board member could have taken a few simple, easy steps to facilitate a successful first appointment (e.g., confirming the time with the contractor and you, giving you the contact info for the contractor or being available to make that connection for you if the appointment didn't go as scheduled). Now it will take more effort, but that is not your fault.
Vast-Molasses-9425 wrote:
NTA. I would never have someone be in my space without me present. As a woman, my safety is my top priority, and I would have done the exact same thing as you. You never said no, you just said I want to be there so make a set time, an appointment. It is 100% your right to a safe home, and this leak is being dealt with immediately so you are not obstructing anything. Stay weird be rude stay alive.