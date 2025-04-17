'AITA for not letting an unknown contractor into my home while I’m not there?' UPDATED

I took time off from work to be out there and was home at 9:15 after taking my son to school. I waited until 11:30, and never saw a contractor even working on one of the other units nearby, so I left and sent an email to the HOA manager that I’d waited 2 hours and no one came by, so please have the contractor contact me directly to setup a definite time to inspect. The manager sent me a reply that said:

“You could make this easier Seth. If you would allow us access. Then you wouldn't have to wait until Joe gets to your unit.” AITA for not wanting a strange person in my home without me there and for leaving after waiting for 2 hours after our agreed upon time?

