"AITA for not liking being tagged on Facebook?"

For context, I am 19 and I'm living with my fiance and I'm currently not working. My fiance has a good job and is allowing me to focus on school. Before this incident happened I went over to my bff's house to hangout while she was home from college. Her and her mom are very judgmental and I've gotten into fights with my bff about my life choices.

While I was over her mom started asking me questions about my life and I told her about me focusing on school and she seemed very judgmental in her tone and responses but I didn't say anything to her about it in the moment because I know my bff had already told her everything I was telling her. For additional context, her mom is very overbearing and has to have her hands on everything.