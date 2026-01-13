'Am I overreacting by not looking at wedding venues anymore?'

I brought up what’s going to happen when we get married a month ago. I asked if he would consider adding me to the title, obviously with some conditions considering he put a lot more into the house and it can be tricky with his dad buying it, etc.

He seemed confused on why I needed to have this figured out now. He said that he would maybe consider it, but seemed pretty turned off to that idea. I then asked if we could purchase another home together and we could even rent it out, or live in it either or.

He asked why I wanted that, saying that we live right next door to our best friends and he put so much work into the house. He doesn’t want to move out for a long, long time.