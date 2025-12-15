"AITA for not lying to my kids about Christmas presents?"

My MIL/FIL are giving their 4 children/spouses (7 total) and 4 grandchildren a trip to Disneyland for Christmas. Before she purchased the gift, she checked with each couple/child to see if we would accept the gift. Each of us obviously said yes.

So now that my MIL has spent $15K for 9 adults and 4 children to spend a week at the happiest place on earth and just a few days before Christmas, my SIL has decided that she does not want her children (7F and 3F) to receive the gift on Christmas but would like to wait until Easter.

Her reasoning is that her children deserve to open more than one "small" gift on Christmas and she doesn't want to deal with the excitement of the present for 6 months. She would also like my children (7F and 5F) to hide this gift from their cousins until Easter.