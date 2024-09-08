'AITA for not making my son forgive my brother after he was uninvited from his wedding?' UPDATED

So when Jack and Mary decided to get married, and since they initially just wanted to elope and not have a party at all, Karen manipulated Mary and convinced her to let her plan the 'perfect wedding' for her only daughter.

Mary gave in because she was sick of several years of emotional manipulation and she just wanted to keep the peace. So Karen hijacked the wedding and she chose the child-free venue on purpose.

Mary discovered this when the venue was booked or shortly after but she didn't say anything because every time she tried to argue, Karen would play the victim and stuff. Mary claimed that she had tried to negotiate with the resort that an exception be made so the children could attend the ceremony/reception even if they stayed in a different hotel, but the manager stood firm on the policy.