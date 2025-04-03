'AITA for not making the dinner that my husband requested?' 'I'm not his domestic servant.'

I responded with thumbs up and winking, kissing face emojis. I bought him everything he asked for. However, I had already thawed pork chops for dinner that night, and, honestly, they were on the verge of going bad so I had to use them up.

When my husband got home, he asked where his meatloaf was. I told him that I'd bought the ingredients but that I wasn't serving meatloaf that night. He then said that this was the one thing he'd been looking forward to for the past couple of hours, and that I'd made it seem as if I was going to make it for him.