'AITA for not making a fuss when someone sat in MY seat?' 'I have ASD.'

This seems ridiculous to me, but enough people are carrying on) about, I thought I'd better check. I have ASD, so sometimes my reading is social cues is a bit off. My children participate in a sport that takes place in a hall, and in the hall are these chairs that were clearly designed to be a uncomfortable as possible.
I suspect it's to discourage people from actually staying in the hall to watch things. They're there to show the hall operators have made an effort to provide seating, but cause random back spasms to any who dare sit for longer than three minutes.
A few years ago, a kind family donated a lounge to the hall. It seats 3, and is lovely to sit on. Just the right amount of squish in the cushions, which are kind of fluffy. It's a nice lounge. You can sit on it without contracting arthritis.
For the first year, people jostled to get prime position on the lounge. Epic paper, scissors, rock battles were waged, with the victors sitting in comfort for 45 minutes, while people around them crumpled up, twitched, or spasmed in the horrible chairs.
Eventually, families drifted away as children grew into new interests, and I was the sole survivor of the original lounge wars. So, most days, I sat on the lounge. New families started, but none seemed to want to take advantage of the fluffy comfort on offer. I was the lounge queen.
One day, I arrived later than usual, and THERE WAS SOMEONE ELSE SITTING ON THE LOUNGE! I didn't recognize them, so I figured they must be a new family. I said hello and introduced myself and my child, then went and sat in the horrible chairs. As everyone left, a small group of outraged parents approached me.
"Why did you let them sit there? You should have told them that's your seat! That's not ok! They stole your seat! They can't get away with this!" I was confused. I pointed out that there were plenty of other seats, that it was a free lounge, anyone can sit there. I did not have exclusive rights to the lounge.
It turns out, none of the other parents wanted to sit there because they thought I'd be upset or angry about it. They're upset with ME, because I never made it obvious that anyone could sit there. Someone even complained to the coach!
Now, it's become a Thing. Parents are arriving earlier and earlier to bags the lounge, and give me smug looks when I arrive and they're sitting on it. I'm still not upset about it, but apparently that's not the right way to behave.
I don't understand what's going on, and the parent I asked about it scoffed and said "as if you don't know." And implied I was doing "it" for attention. Am I the arsehole? Please tell me what's going on, because this seems really stupid to me!
tits-mchenry said:
This makes no sense to me. They're upset at you for not being upset. And they're upset at themselves for not trying to take advantage of the seat earlier. NTA. Let them be petty about chairs if they want to.
OkGrapefruit7174 said:
NTA - This sounds so funny to me, sounds like the other parents wanted to create some drama and you just didn’t start it. I’d just leave them be and do your own thing.
Top-Entertainer2546 said:
NTA. In all these years, no one walked up to you, smiled and asked "May I sit here on this comfy lounge with you?" Because that was always the easy, friendly, adult way to handle this.
BasketballBFDI said:
NTA. “I did not have exclusive rights to the lounge.” That sentence alone says everything. If you don’t have exclusive rights to the lounge, therefore you don’t have exclusive seat just for you, which makes the parents the A-holes.
Riyokosan said:
NTA but those parents sure are ridiculous!
lyncati said:
NTA. Are you sure this is a bunch of adults and not elementary students? Because this is how children act who were never taught any better or ever had to work on their emotional intelligence.