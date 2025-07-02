'AITA for not making a fuss when someone sat in MY seat?' 'I have ASD.'

"Why did you let them sit there? You should have told them that's your seat! That's not ok! They stole your seat! They can't get away with this!" I was confused. I pointed out that there were plenty of other seats, that it was a free lounge, anyone can sit there. I did not have exclusive rights to the lounge.

It turns out, none of the other parents wanted to sit there because they thought I'd be upset or angry about it. They're upset with ME, because I never made it obvious that anyone could sit there. Someone even complained to the coach!