'AITA for not making my BF apologize to my mom and sister for 'enabling' me?' UPDATED

"AITA for not making my BF apologize to my mom and sister?"

So I was talking on zoom to my mom & sister Jen (fake name). At one point, my bf came in & handed me some tea as I had killer menstrual cramps and tea helps. When Jen saw this, she said my bf's actions were "offensive to women" and treating me like a fragile princess was enabling me. She said her husband doesn't help her whether she's well or sick and that's how a partnership between equals works.

This made me mad. My bf is a sweetheart and he understands that this time can be painful for me, so he helps out in whatever way he can. I told Jen that when I'm well, I take care of him as well - pack his lunch (his office has reopened, but my college classes are still online), make him breakfast etc.