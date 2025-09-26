AITA for not making a separate meal for my brother's picky girlfriend?

glass_bee_416 wrote:

NTA. This is going to be rage bait. At my house, there has never been concessions to anyone. The food is on the table. The options are: eat or don't eat. If you don't eat, I wont be upset about it. If you eat and enjoy it, all the better. If more people did this at home, there'd be less picky children that grow into picky adults who, in fact, look like poorly raised children.

I'm from southern Europe. Feeding is an act of love and communion and social life. We live at the table. Stuff like this is just this new American wave of everyone is not only different but every whim needs to be acknowledged, catered to and even cherished.