'AITA for not making sure my niece got on the plane home?'

My sister (Rachel's mom) and dad think it's my fault because I was the last one called to board the plane. They think that I should have gone up and offered to let her have my seat first since she is basically still a kid and hasn't travelled on her own before.

To be honest, I didn't even notice her there or who was left because I wasn't feeling great because I was hungover from the wedding. So I had my eyes closed the whole time and was just listening for my name and not really paying attention to who else had already been called.