'AITA for not making sure my niece got on the plane home?'

My cousins wedding was yesterday. Early this morning, we all left on our flights back home. Several of us had the same flights back. We had standby seats though, so we had to wait to the end to board. We also had one layover. We all got on the first flight no problem.
Second flight everyone got on except my sister's daughter, Rachel (f18). We didn't find out until we all got off the flight that she didn't get on and there were a bunch of texts from her saying she didn't know what to do.
So her parents were all trying to figure out what to do, but the next flight in isn't until tomorrow and they can't get her a hotel room because they require someone older to check in. So she's stuck alone in the airport terminal until the next flight.
My sister (Rachel's mom) and dad think it's my fault because I was the last one called to board the plane. They think that I should have gone up and offered to let her have my seat first since she is basically still a kid and hasn't travelled on her own before.
To be honest, I didn't even notice her there or who was left because I wasn't feeling great because I was hungover from the wedding. So I had my eyes closed the whole time and was just listening for my name and not really paying attention to who else had already been called.
They all knew I was feeling bad to because they were making fun of me for it earlier. Still they think I should have noticed that Rachel was still sitting there alone, but at the time I just wanted to quickly get to my seat so I could sit down and close my eyes.
Also they're mad because they think that I had even confirmed that Rachel got on because when I passed by my sister and nephew's aisle. She asked "all good?" and I gave her a thumbs up. I thought she was just asking if I was feeling okay, not asking if Rachel also got on.
I kind of wonder why I ended up being the one responsible for her just because I was the last one there. Which I asked them about because any of them could have asked if Rachel could take their seat first, but they said no because they all had work the next day while I didn't.
edit. I should probably clarify that her mom (my sister was on the flight), but her dad (my brother in law) was not on the flight. My other sister and our cousin, and Rachel's two underage siblings were also on the flight.
Her parents were on the plane? And they didn't make sure she was? And they are looking for somewhere to point an accusing finger??? NTA.
QuestionThis623 (OP)
Her mom (my sister) was and boarded first with her underage children. Her dad (brother in law) didn't travel for the wedding. My other sister and cousin were also on the flight though.
Turn this right back on them. They are responsible for their child. One of them should have stayed with her until she was on the plane. Do not take responsibility for their f-up!
Kevin’s parents should know better. NTA.
Wait, wait, wait….her MOM and brother were on the flight and said YOU should have been the one to make sure she made it on the plane???? No, no, no…you are not the AH…her mom is!!!!
Also, the daughter is 18 years old. JFC, that's not a "child", that's an adult who isn't taking responsibility for themselves. If the daughter was 12, then yes that is a child and someone should have been watching over them, primarily the parents. 18 years old is old enough to travel without someone holding their hand.
At first I thought you should look out for your niece but then when I realized the parents were on the plane - they should have looked out for her!! One of them could have stayed behind as well as you. NTA.
If she’s not old enough to handle making her flights, her parents should’ve went with her. Not your responsibility to pick up the slack.
NTA. She’s 18, not 10. When I was 16, my parents put me on a plane to Greece by myself, and because we live near the second largest city and there were no direct flights from New York, I had to deal with a layover as well.
In Greek, we have a saying for people like your niece - they drown in a teaspoon of water. Her parents have done her no favors raising her in such a way that she would make it to literal adulthood and not know how to deal.
NTA. First of all, it was up to your niece's parents to buy proper tickets and not standby ones. Then it is their responsibility to make sure their daughter was on the plane. If all 3 couldn't have boarded, then all 3 or at least 2 should have stayed behind. Not you. Especially after they teased you for having a hangover.
NTA…. but talk about burying the lead. Her parents were on the plane. They are solely responsible for their daughter. Also, why were you flying standby? Wedding are normally planned many months in advance so they you should have had no problem getting assigned seats.
This is literally the risk of flying standby. If they wanted to guarantee she got on the plane, they needed to buy her an actual ticket, not a standby ticket. Also, she's 18. She is not going to come to harm by spending one night uncomfortable in an airport. Mostly I'm curious why it was your responsibility to make sure she boarded and not her mother's responsibility. The mother that happily boarded before her daughter.