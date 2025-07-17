'AITA for not making time for my mom on a whim when I'd already waited an hour for her earlier?'

I (33m) live in a full rental suite in my mothers basement, I have been living here for a couple years. (Yes I knew this was a bad idea before moving in.) Yesterday my mother asked me if I could water her plants while she is away for a last minute trip this weekend. I have done this in the past and just as I did in those instances I happily said not a problem.
I was informed she would be leaving work at 2pm and would like to show me what needs to be done, (roughly 20 minute commute) so I was outside waiting by 2:10pm. At 3:20pm I messaged her saying I am going back inside if she wants to leave me written instructions I will do my best to follow them. At 4:15pm she messaged me and said sorry work got busy. She arrived home at 4:40pm.
At 5:40pm, 20 minutes before I begin my remote job she came downstairs and apologized again, I said not a problem life happens. She then asked me if I had time to come walk the yard with her, I said unfortunately I no longer have time today as I was in the middle of making a smoothie and getting signed in / setup for work.
She then became extremely upset yelling at me saying I am disrespectful and that this is my 30 days notice to be no longer living here. I understand that I have legal protections and cannot be evicted over this but to make things simple I am moving out and probably going no contact. I just wanna know, AITA here?
A17012022 wrote:
NTA. You were incredibly accommodating, and her response to her poor behaviour being called out was to evict you.
You should leave and go no contact. She threatened you with homelessness because you highlighted her poor behaviour.
bebleich wrote:
Going no contact after this level of overreaction? Honestly, sounds peaceful. ✌️
Radiotunnel wrote:
NTA. BUT either get what she said in writing from her or send her a message/email saying you are moving out in the next thirty days, your mother sounds like an AH who'll screw you over by saying she never said such a thing and try to force you to pay another month or twos rent.
AntiquePurpose9064 wrote:
NTA. Totally understandable that she was busy, but you have a job too. She shouldn't just expect you to have all the time in the world. Reaction was totally unnecessary, I totally understand the no contact thing.
LogicalHoney4689 wrote:
Is your mom okay? Like, I feel like this was a stress reaction. I don’t think it was okay for her to take it out on you though. I also support you in moving out because you deserve better. As for going no contact, depends on her history. If this is a regular thing, fully agree.
ThisWillAgeWell wrote:
NTA. Not in the least.
My gut feeling is that her threatened eviction of you is actually a bluff and she'll be upset once you start packing your things and booking the removal van.
"But I didn't really mean it!"
Tough s#$t, Mom. Play silly games, etc. Do whatever you need to.
Lunaaparker wrote:
NTA, tbh she’s the one who didn’t respect your time and then flipped out when you couldn’t drop everything at her convenience. She’s using guilt and control, tactics, and honestly, moving out and going no contact will bring you some peace. It’s obvious that you did nothing wrong here.
Fickle-Cabinet3954 wrote:
NTA. Your mother asked you for a favor and you were willing to oblige. She then left you hanging and then expected you to upend what you were in the middle doing.
She easily could've left you a note, a text, a voice recording over the phone, or a full video from her cell to explain to you what she needed done. She went to the extreme by wanting you out, so you're NTA for returning her energy with an extreme of your own.