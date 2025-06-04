'AITA for not making the trip cross country to meet my nephew because my family are AHs to my wife?'

Dad jumped in to back up mom and accused me of holding adult problems against an unborn child. Said that I’m really going to not be a part of my nephew’s life because my wife can’t get along with the rest of the family. This is what I’m stuck on. Am I wrong? I do want to be in my nephew’s life and it isn’t his fault. But it feels wrong to reward them because it just won’t ever end.

The internet had a lot to say in response.

EmploymentLanky9544 wrote:

"Dad jumped in to back up mom and accused me of holding adult problems against an unborn child." Imagine, using an unborn child as leverage against your own son.